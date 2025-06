Two hot prospects were in action on the Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos undercard in New York. The exciting Adam Maca made his pro debut against the tough Rafael Castillo, and Olympic quarter finalist Nishant Dev had his second pro fight, vs Josue Silva.

0:00 Starts

11:30 Adam Maca vs Rafael Castillo

37:30 Nishant Dev vs Josue Silva

