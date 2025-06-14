WBA Fedelatin Convention Kicks Off in Buenos Aires with Seminar – World Boxing Association

The WBA Fedelatin Convention roared to life in Buenos Aires, setting the tone for a pivotal week in Latin American boxing. Day one was packed with action outside the ring, featuring a high-level seminar for officials and the official weigh-ins for the opening night of the WBA’s “KO to Drugs” Festival.

The seminar, led by WBA Judges and Referees Committee Director Luis Pabón, brought together some of the most respected names in officiating — Roberto Ramírez Jr., José Roberto Torres, Guillermo Pérez Pineda, and Octavio Rodríguez. The session tackled critical topics such as scoring criteria, championship fight standards, and the role of referees, all with the goal of ensuring transparency and fairness in the sport.

Later in the day, the Casino Buenos Aires hosted the official weigh-ins for Friday’s fight card. Among the most anticipated matchups was the super lightweight showdown between Cuba’s Erislandy Álvarez and Brazil’s Eduardo Costa do Nascimento. Both men hit the mark on the scales, clearing the way for their clash for the WBA Latin America title.

In the lightweight division, three-time amateur world champion Lázaro Álvarez came in at 134.6 lbs, while his Venezuelan opponent José Muñoz tipped the scales at 134.2 lbs. The two will battle for the WBA Continental Americas title in a bout expected to showcase high-level skill and grit.

With the convention officially underway, Buenos Aires becomes the beating heart of Latin American boxing — a hub for elite fights and essential discussions that aim to push the sport forward across the region. The action continues in the coming days with more key matchups and events on the schedule.