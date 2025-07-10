Manny Pacquiao: The Five Best Performances

Five wins top the long list of accomplishments on Manny Pacquiao’s resume.

The legendary accomplishments of Manny Pacquiao will live forever in boxing lore. The pride of the Philippines set records and a standard that may not be matched for years to come. On Saturday, July 19, Pacquiao will attempt to do the impossible once more when, at age 46, he returns after a four-year layoff to battle WBC Welterweight World Champion Legendary Mario Barrios in a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT), live MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In a sport where greatness is often debated and legacies carefully selected, few fighters have delivered as consistently and spectacularly as Pacquiao. The recent International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee is the only fighter to have won world titles in eight different weight divisions. Yet he earned his status not just through titles and accolades, but through performances that left fans and experts alike in awe. Pacquiao will look to add to that dizzying list of accolades against Barrios but before that anticipated July 19 showdown, here is a look at the five greatest performances in Pacquiao’s storied career.

5

KEITH THURMAN

Date: July 20, 2019 Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas At stake: Thurman’s WBA Welterweight World Title Records at the time: Pacquiao 61-7-2 (39 KOs), Thurman 29-0 (22 KOs) Result: Pacquiao SD 12 (115-112, 115-112, 113-114) At 40 years old, Pacquiao turned back the clock with a masterful performance against the undefeated and much younger champion in “One Time” Thurman. Pacquiao set the tone early by dropping Thurman with a lightning-quick right hook in round one and continued to outwork and outmaneuver him throughout the fight. His combination of angles, speed, and timing bewildered Thurman. In the 10th, a searing body shot doubled Thurman over and may have sealed the win. The victory made Pacquiao the oldest fighter in history to win a recognized welterweight world title and extended his legend across four decades of elite competition. It was a triumphant reminder that even in his forties, the “Pac-Man” remained one of boxing’s most formidable forces.

4

MARCO ANTONIO BARRERA I

Date: November 15, 2003 Location: Alamodome, San Antonio At stake: Barrera’s Linear and Ring Featherweight titles Records at the time: Barrera 57–3, (40 KOs), Pacquiao 37-2-1, (28 KOs) Result: Pacquiao TKO 11 Hard to believe this win is as low as four but that goes to show the kind of career Manny Pacquiao has had. Barrera was one of the most respected fighters in the sport – a technician and a Mexican legend. Pacquiao was the underdog going into the fight but what happened was an utter dismantling. The Filipino great’s unrelenting pace, footwork, and combinations left Barrera confused and battered, scoring two knockdowns and won virtually every round before Barrera’s corner stopped the fight in the eleventh. After the win, Pacquiao went from a promising contender to global star before going on to become a Hall of Famer.

3

Ricky Hatton

Date: May 2, 2009 Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Records at the time: Hatton 45–1, (32 KOs), Pacquiao 48–3–2, (36 KOs) Result: Pacquiao KO 2 In a fight that lasted less than six minutes, Pacquiao delivered arguably the most devastating knockout of his career. Hatton, known for his aggression and body punching, never stood a chance after Pacquiao dropped him twice in the first round, then ended the contest with a single, brutal left hand that knocked Hatton unconscious in the second. The crowd gasped. The referee didn’t even count. It was pure, breathtaking destruction and it officially stamped Pacquiao as one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet. Pacquiao’s win made him one of only two fighters to win six world championships in six different weight divisions at that time before going on to win his seventh world title in seventh weight division in the fight we’re about to discuss next…

2

MIGUEL COTTO

Date: November 14, 2009 Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas At stake: Cotto’s WBO Welterweight title Records at the time: Pacquiao 49-3-2, (37 KOs), Cotto 34–1, (27 KOs) Result: Pacquiao TKO 12 Cotto was no soft touch. A strong, respected two-division champion with elite pedigree, many thought he had simply too much size and skill for Pacquiao. Instead, he was outgunned by a whirlwind of precision, angles, and speed. Pacquiao dropped Cotto in the third and fourth rounds before systematically breaking him down. It was a shocking beatdown. Cotto’s corner ultimately threw in the towel in the final round to save their fighter. With this win, Pacquiao claimed his seventh world title in a seventh weight class—an unprecedented achievement at the time—and solidified himself as the pound-for-pound king.