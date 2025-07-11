A Giant Among Giants – World Boxing Association

This coming August 16 will mark six years since the passing of Cuban-born, naturalized Mexican boxer José Ángel Nápoles—known simply as “Mantequilla” Nápoles to the boxing world and its fans. He died in Mexico City at the age of 79, closing a life that was brilliant inside the ring but marred by financial hardship in his final days. Nápoles remains one of the greatest fighters in boxing history—a true icon whose name is carved into the sport’s highest ranks.

So much so that in 2007, the prestigious boxing magazine The Ring ranked him No. 32 on its list of the 100 greatest fighters of all time.

It’s worth underscoring that Nápoles was much more than just a Latin American figure. He transcended borders. His career lit up the boxing universe from its early stages in Cuba—a journey so rare and remarkable that it seemed destined for immortality.

Born on April 13, 1940, in Santiago de Cuba—the island’s second most important city—Nápoles was still young when the Cuban revolutionary government banned professional sports, including boxing. Forced to leave his homeland, he packed his bags and settled in Mexico, the country that would not only adopt him but also become the place where he drew his final breath.

Before his departure from Cuba, Nápoles had already turned professional on August 1, 1958, at the age of 18, stopping a fighter named Julio Rojas in the very first round.

By the time he left Cuba, he had amassed over 30 victories. On November 30, 1963, he traveled from Mexico City to Caracas, Venezuela, to face American fighter L.C. Morgan, whom he defeated in seven rounds. Seven months later, on June 22, 1964, he returned to the Venezuelan capital to face local hero Carlos “Morocho” Hernández at the Nuevo Circo arena.

Seven months after that bout—on January 18, 1965—Hernández would go on to win the WBA world title at junior welterweight (140 lbs), becoming the first Venezuelan world champion with a controversial split decision over American Eddie Perkins.

In the fourth round of that fight with Hernández—now 61 years ago—the Venezuelan dropped Nápoles with a 1-2 combination capped by a powerful right hand. But “Mantecas,” as he was affectionately nicknamed by Mexican fans, beat the eight-count and roared back. Three rounds later, he pinned Hernández against the ropes and unleashed a relentless flurry that forced referee Críspulo Salazar to stop the fight with Morocho still on his feet but clearly dazed and wobbling.

In the days following the fight, a rumor spread throughout Caracas—never officially confirmed—that when reporters entered the dressing room to interview Nápoles, he turned to his manager, fellow Cuban and journalist Cuco Conde, and asked: “Which round did he knock me out in?” To which Conde, irritated, allegedly snapped: “Don’t talk nonsense. You won by KO.”

⸻

A Champion Who Endured

In April of the following year, “Mantequilla” returned to Caracas and knocked out Italian Giordano Campari in two rounds. Four years later, on April 18, 1969, he captured both the WBA and WBC world welterweight titles by stopping American Curtis Cokes in the 13th round at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

That emphatic victory marked the beginning of a long reign, briefly interrupted after his third title defense. In total, Nápoles made 15 successful defenses across various venues, during a 17-year professional career that spanned from 1958 to 1975. His final ledger: 88 fights, 81 wins (54 by KO), 7 losses (4 by stoppage), and no draws.

Following his win over Cokes, his first title defense came against the tough Emile Griffith on October 14, 1969—a 15-round points win under the distance rules of the day. He then beat Ernie López over 15 rounds on February 14, 1970, but on June 4, 1971, he lost both belts to Billy Backus, who scored a stunning stoppage just 55 seconds into the fourth round.

“Mantequilla” returned to the ring in March the following year with a 10-round decision over Manuel González, then got his revenge against Backus by knocking him out at 1:53 of the eighth round on June 4, 1971, reclaiming his titles.

He then scored non-title wins over David Meléndez, Jean Josselin, and Esteban Osuna, before defending his championships against Hedgemon Lewis (15-round decision on December 14, 1971) and British fighter Ralph Charles (TKO at Wembley Stadium on March 28, 1972).

Next came victories over Adolph Pruitt (TKO2 on June 10), Edmundo Leite (also a second-round stoppage, in a non-title bout), Ernie López again (TKO7 in February 1973), and Frenchman Roger Menetrey (15-round decision on September 22, 1973). Nápoles closed that year with another points win, this time over Canadian Clyde Gray in yet another title defense.

⸻

Monzón on the Horizon

The indefatigable Nápoles—renowned for his hand speed, slick footwork, fluid head movement (which inspired his “Mantequilla” moniker), and knockout power—kicked off 1974 with one of the most anticipated fights of his career: a challenge against Argentine middleweight legend Carlos Monzón.

The bout took place in Paris on February 9 and was a physical mismatch from the start. Monzón tipped the scales at 72.574 kg, while Nápoles came in at 69.400 kg. By fight time, Monzón likely had at least a 2.5-kilogram edge. That size disparity proved decisive. Monzón—nicknamed “Escopeta”—was never truly troubled and closed the show with a seventh-round stoppage.

The one-sided fight was part of Monzón’s legendary reign at middleweight, and it took place right in the middle of Nápoles’ 15 successful welterweight defenses. Monzón entered with a record of 81-3-0 (most wins by knockout) at age 31. Nápoles, two years older, was 77-5-0.

The fight ended when Nápoles’ legendary trainer, Angelo Dundee, signaled to French referee Raymond Baldeyrou that his fighter would not continue. Watching from ringside were dozens of celebrities, including Anthony Quinn, Jean-Claude Lelouch, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Pierre Cardin, and Julio Cortázar—the latter would later write his famous short story La noche de Mantequilla about that very night.

⸻

Nápoles returned to action six months later. On August 2, he defeated Hedgemon Lewis once again, then knocked out Argentine Horacio Saldaño in three rounds, and went on to win two 15-round decisions over Mexican contender Armando Muñiz.

He closed his illustrious career on December 6, 1975, in Mexico City’s Plaza Monumental de Toros, where he lost both his WBA and WBC titles to British challenger John Stracey, who stopped him at 2:30 of the sixth round.

Years later, Nápoles would receive the recognition he deserved. He was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1982, and into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, in 1990.

Sadly, the final chapter of “Mantequilla’s” life was marked by hardship. The fortune he amassed with his fists disappeared due to poor business decisions and a chaotic lifestyle, particularly with alcohol. On the date mentioned at the beginning of this article, he died virtually penniless—his legacy secure, but his twilight years steeped in misfortune.