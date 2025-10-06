A WBA Title Eliminator of Sheer Power – World Boxing Association

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Uisma Lima are set to collide this Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, in a World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight title eliminator headlining a Matchroom Boxing card that promises fireworks.

Ennis, the former WBA welterweight champion, is moving up in weight — and, as a former titleholder, he’s earned the right to jump straight into an eliminator. The 28-year-old American has been one of the most dominant fighters of recent years, coming off a brutal demolition of Eimantas Stanionis last April.

“Boots” has scored knockouts in three of his last four outings and now enters a new division looking to continue his reign of destruction and earn a shot at the title currently held by Abass Baraou.

Lima, 32, represents Angola and currently sits at No. 8 in the WBA rankings. A rugged, determined contender, Lima has shown the grit and power to hang with the best. He’s coming off a sensational knockout win over Shervantaigh Koopman in May and knows this is the biggest opportunity of his career — one that could launch him onto the world stage if he pulls off the upset.

Promotional events for the card will continue throughout the week, with the official weigh-in scheduled for Friday. Ennis enters the bout undefeated at 34-0 (30 KOs), while Lima brings a record of 14-1 (10 KOs) into the biggest fight of his life.