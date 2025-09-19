Edmondson & Taylor All Set to Settle The Score!

A fast-brewing domestic rivalry will be settled at The o2 on Saturday October 25 when light heavyweight pair Lewis Edmondson and Ezra Taylor go into the battle for the British and Commonwealth titles.

This showdown is part of the action in support of the huge heavyweight headline attraction, where Interim world champions Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley put everything on the line.

Edmondson (11-1, 3 KOs) defends the belts he won in an upset defeat of former European champion Dan Azeez in October of last year. ‘The Saint’ – due to Southampton being his home city – went on to successfully defend his Commonwealth belt in March against the previously unbeaten Oluwatosin Kejawa in Bournemouth.

The only defeat on the record of the 29-year-old came in July at Wembley Stadium when he took on the unbeaten Daniel Lapin. Many observers considered him unlucky not to get the decision himself.

Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) from Nottingham has long been tipped for stardom since breaking onto the light heavyweight scene in early 2020.

The chatty and charismatic 31-year-old got into the title business by winning the WBC International belt with a defeat of Carlos Alberto Lamela last July in Birmingham.

Since this success, ‘The Cannon’ has recorded two impressive stoppage victories over Kristaps Bulmeisters and Ryan Maycock respectively, before defeating his previously unbeaten Birmingham rival Troy Jones last time out in May in his home city.

“We are shaking up the light heavyweight division in this country and globally, with Anthony Yarde challenging for the WBC world title in November,” said promoter Frank Warren.

“It is an exciting division full of thrilling possibilities and this fight between Lewis and Ezra is a fight that always had to happen due to the spiky nature of their relationship. They’ve always got plenty to say to each other!

“Our strength in the 175-pounders is illustrated by us building a show around them earlier in October on the 11th in Manchester, but I also believe this fight has got the ingredients to be a potentially captivating affair.”