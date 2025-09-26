Farewell to Cecilio “Uco” Lastra, Spain’s Second WBA World Champion – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the loss of Cecilio “Uco” Lastra, an icon of Spanish boxing and the second fighter from his country to capture a world title under the WBA banner.

Lastra reached the pinnacle of the sport on September 23, 1977, in his hometown of Santander, when he outpointed Panama’s Rafael Ortega to claim the WBA featherweight championship.

That historic triumph came just one year after José “Revólver” Durán had blazed the trail for Spanish boxing by dethroning Japan’s Koichi Wajima to take the WBA super welterweight crown.

With Lastra’s victory, Spain celebrated back-to-back world champions under the WBA, firmly establishing its place on the global stage.

An Enduring Legacy

“Uco” Lastra was also a two-time national champion, proudly representing both his homeland and his country. A southpaw with an aggressive, high-tempo style, he won admiration for his relentless spirit and commitment inside the ropes.

His career embodied values of hard work, humility, and perseverance—principles that continue to inspire new generations of fighters.

The World Boxing Association honors Lastra as one of its legends and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Spanish boxing community in this moment of grief.

Rest in peace, Cecilio “Uco” Lastra—the man who carried Cantabrian boxing to the very top of the world.

Spanish WBA World Champions

• José “Revólver” Durán – Super Welterweight (1976)

• Cecilio “Uco” Lastra – Featherweight (1977)

• Javier “El Lince de Parla” Castillejo – Middleweight (2006)

• Gabriel “Chico Guapo” Campillo – Light Heavyweight (2009)

• Miriam “La Reina” Gutiérrez – Interim Lightweight (2019)

• Jennifer Miranda – Interim Featherweight (2024)