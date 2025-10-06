BEN WHITTAKER SIGNS FOR MATCHROOM BOXING ON LONG-TERM DEAL AND WILL FIGHT ON DAZN

“Of course, I came very close to signing before. But I’m here now, and that’s the main thing.

“I think things happen for a reason. I’m at the right stage in my career now to pick the right platform and go for the right fights. So this move just made sense.

“I’ve only had 10 fights so far – and there have been a few ups and downs in those. But I’m lucky that the experience I have so far will take me far in my career.

“From the amateurs to Olympic medals to professional wins, I’m ready for the next step and I truly feel like this is a fresh start. I can’t wait to embark on this new chapter. I have a great team behind me, with Andy Lee in my corner, and I am really excited to make my debut with Matchroom Boxing.

“I first met Eddie as an amateur when I was training in Sheffield and AJ was there in the gym. We always knew this time would come and I’m very happy that this moment has finally arrived to work together.

“I’m grateful to Eddie and Frank Smith. All my family have known this is where I always wanted to be. It had to be the right time, but we’re here now, I know all the team here – they are very professional – and I honestly can’t wait to get started.

“I remember being shown around [at Matchroom HQ] during Covid at Fight Camp and Eddie said then he wanted to make me a star and make me a champion. It didn’t quite pan out then but we’re here now, with a better haircut than I had back then, and as a better version of me.

“The plan now remains as what it was back then. Of course, my popularity has grown and my profile has got bigger. But I think with Eddie [Hearn] and Matchroom Boxing, I will become even more of a household name and one day become a World Champion.

“I’m ranked well with both the IBF and WBC, so that was another reason why I wanted to come on board with Matchroom because I believe they will help navigate my path towards winning those belts at the right time. And that’s what I’m here for.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn has described Whittaker as one his most exciting signings of all-time and is ready to help propel him to superstardom.

“He is phenomenal. This is the greatest signing to make in Boxing today. Ben Whittaker is a generational talent and we are ready to take his career to a whole new level,” said Hearn.

“This long-term deal will propel Ben to global superstardom, solidifying his reputation as a household name and steering him towards future World Titles. He will be No.1. He has the world at his feet and I am beyond excited to finally be promoting this great, young man.”

Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith has heralded Whittaker’s addition to his world class stable as a ‘game changer’ and insists future glory awaits the popular 28-year-old fighter.

Smith said: “This is a truly satisfying signing for Matchroom Boxing. It’s a game changer and I couldn’t be happier. I have no doubt that Ben will become a World Champion. And we will do everything in our powers to promote him in the way he deserves – and the way the UK deserves too. He is a future legend of British boxing.”