BEN WHITTAKER TO CHALLENGE FOR FIRST MAJOR TITLE IN BIRMINGHAM LIVE ON DAZN – WITH PRESS CONFERENCE SET FOR FRIDAY

Olympic silver medalist Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) will be officially unveiled by Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn at a Press Conference in London this Friday, October 17, at Landing Forty Two (The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall St, London EC3V 4AB) – with media invited to attend from 1.30pm, before the press conference starts at 2.30pm. Click here to attend.

More Fight Night dates will be announced in due course – but Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (The NEC) will see Matchroom Boxing’s latest marquee signing Whittaker face Germany’s hard-hitting Benjamin Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs) in a major step-up to lay down a huge marker in the Light-Heavyweight division.

In the co-main for the undercard in Birmingham, bitter rivals Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne return to the scene of their controversial first fight in a long-awaited rematch.

Vuong is now under the tutelage of trainer Ben Davison and was victorious under the watchful eye of veteran Lightweight Gwynne last month in Sunderland.

This time, with his WBO European Title to defend, the young North-East fighter will be determined to ensure there are no question marks after he edged a hotly contested unanimous points win almost 12 months ago.

On the same night in Birmingham, former MMA superstar Molly McCann is back out too for her second pro bout – plus Coventry’s Aaron Bowen looks to continue his impressive run of form in front of his local fans when he battles Tom Cowling for the vacant Midlands Area MIddleweight Title.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn said: “Ben Whittaker is the greatest signing any promoter in the world could have made. And he levels up from the get-go in front of his home fans in Birmingham on what is another unmissable card, stacked with huge fights.

“Vuong-Gwynne II has been a year in the making – and on November 29, Cameron Vuong will be hungry to dispel any doubts over their first fight and set himself up for a busy year ahead.

“Molly McCann enjoyed a brilliant debut in Belfast. She has a huge future ahead of her too and this will be another important step-up in what is only her second professional fight.

“And Aaron Bowen has a great opportunity to kick on in the Middleweight division when he fights for the Midlands Area title. It will be a cracking night with more top fights still to be announced.”

DAZN VP, Alfie Sharman, added: “The Matchroom Boxing debut of Ben Whittaker will be a massive moment for the sport. And it is all live, all exclusive worldwide, only on DAZN.”

Further event specific details – including ticket news and media accreditation information – will be shared separately in due course.

For all the latest news and updates, follow @matchroomboxing across social media.