WBA’s 104th Convention Kicks Off in Orlando – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) is gearing up for its 104th Annual Convention — a weeklong gathering that will bring together champions, trainers, officials, promoters, and industry leaders from around the globe at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, from December 12 to 16. Returning to the venue for the fourth straight year, the convention has cemented itself as one of the sport’s most influential international summits, where key decisions shaping boxing’s present and future are placed on the table.

Caribe Royale Orlando — a tropical-style resort just minutes from the city’s famed theme parks — will once again serve as the epicenter for a full slate of activities, panels, seminars, and special events. This edition, the WBA notes, will put a spotlight on critical issues such as fighter health, judging consistency, sports-tech innovation, and the ongoing fight against doping — one of the most sensitive and defining topics in modern boxing.

The official agenda begins Friday, December 12, with the arrival of delegations and participant registration. Saturday the 13th marks the formal kickoff with the opening ceremony, followed that night by the traditional fight gala — a signature WBA event that blends professional boxing with a message of responsibility and social awareness. This year’s card will feature two world title bouts. Judge and referee seminars will also take place throughout the day.

On Sunday the 14th, the WBA’s Board of Directors convenes, followed by meetings of the Championships Committee and the Ratings Committee, where rankings, mandatory defenses, and contractual situations involving champions and challengers are reviewed. These sessions are often the most anticipated by promoters and teams, as they set the competitive direction for multiple divisions in the year ahead.

That same day, the medical seminar will address topics such as safety protocols, new research on head trauma, and improvements in medical regulation. The “Boxing Today” forum will also be held, focusing on innovation and the sport’s rapid evolution.

Monday the 15th will feature elections to choose the organization’s president, along with additional meetings of the WBA Ratings and Championships Commission, followed by the gala dinner. Tuesday the 16th will close out the event.

The WBA emphasizes that Orlando has become a strategic home for the convention — not only for its hotel infrastructure and accessibility, but also because of the sport’s growth in the region. Since hosting the centennial convention, the city has strengthened its reputation as a global meeting point for the boxing community, drawing figures from every continent.