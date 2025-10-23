Boxing Is Back In Germany!

Queensberry & DAZN bring back the golden era of boxing in Germany: rising star Agit Kabayel defends his WBC Interim title on 10 January 2026, live only on DAZN

It’s the news boxing fans in Germany have been waiting for: Queensberry together with DAZN are bringing big fight nights back! German heavyweight sensation Agit Kabayel returns home to the Ruhr region on 10 January 2026 live and exclusive on DAZN. When the WBC Interim World Champion steps into the ring at the Rudolf-Weber-Arena in Oberhausen, more than just a title will be on the line, together with DAZN, he ushers in a new era of German boxing.

Only DAZN will broadcast this historic moment live to fans around the world exclusively and with everything that makes a great fight: intensity, emotion and world-class boxing at the highest level. In front of his home crowd, Kabayel aims to prove that he’s ready for the biggest stage of all, the leap to the very top of the heavyweight division.

Agit Kabayel, WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion, says: “I would like to thank DAZN for their trust and I can hardly wait to finally fight in front of my fans in Germany again. My goal is clear: to bring the world championship belt back to Germany.”

Alice Mascia, CEO DACH & Belgium at DAZN, says: “This fight is more than a sporting event – it’s a statement. DAZN is bringing the golden era of boxing back to Germany. With Agit Kabayel’s homecoming, we’re reviving the magic of big fight nights and the excitement of an entire sport – right where it belongs. And by doing so, we’re uniting long-time boxing fans with a new generation discovering the thrill of the sport.”

Frank Warren, Chairman & Founder of Queensberry, says: “This is a huge moment for Queensberry, DAZN and most importantly German boxing fans. Boxing has a fantastic history in Germany and the country has produced some unbelievable champions throughout the years. Our aim at Queensberry is now to bring the biggest nights in boxing back to Germany, and what better way to start things off with one of the best heavyweights on the planet, Agit Kabayel headlining. The card is going to be full of German talent, and on the 10th January Oberhausen is going to see something really special.”