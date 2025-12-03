Home / Boxing Videos / Lamont Roach Wants to Go Down In the History Books

Lamont Roach Wants to Go Down In the History Books

Premier Boxing Champions 3 hours ago



Pain is temporary, but Dec. 6th will be one for the books.

#PitbullRoach | Dec. 6 | BUY NOW on PPV: http://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPV

