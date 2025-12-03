Erislandy and Lázaro Álvarez Shine in Cuba – World Boxing Association

Varadero, Cuba, delivered a night of boxing that fans won’t soon forget. Three WBA-sanctioned continental titles were on the line in a vibrant atmosphere filled with contrasting styles, national pride, and high-stakes action. The WBA Continental Latin America super lightweight title, the WBA Continental Americas lightweight title, and the WBA Continental Americas Gold super featherweight title all took center stage, reaffirming the importance of regional belts as gateways to the world stage.

The first title bout of the night featured Cuba’s own Erislandy Álvarez against Mexico’s Rogelio Osvaldo Jiménez for the WBA Continental Latin America super lightweight crown (140 lbs). Álvarez, a refined and technically gifted boxer, controlled most of the rounds behind a sharp jab and crisp combinations that kept Jiménez at a distance. But the fight wasn’t without drama: in the ninth round, Álvarez was dropped, sending a wave of tension through the packed venue. Showing composure and grit, he rose, steadied himself, and closed the fight strong. The Cuban earned a unanimous decision with scores of 95-94, 96-93, and 98-91—an important regional triumph that boosts him in the international rankings and shows his ability to weather adversity when the pressure mounts.

The second title fight showcased another standout Cuban: Lázaro Álvarez, a three-time Olympic medalist and one of the most accomplished amateurs of his generation. He faced Mexico’s Raúl Antonio Galaviz in defense of his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title (135 lbs). From the opening bell, Lázaro displayed the class and precision that define his style. His footwork, airtight defense, and clean punching smothered any attempt by Galaviz to break through. The judges saw it clearly—100-90, 99-91, and 98-92—all in favor of the Cuban star. The dominant win further validates his smooth transition into the professional ranks and positions him as one of Cuba’s most promising emerging forces at lightweight.

The night closed with a high-voltage showdown in the super featherweight division (130 lbs), as Morocco’s Spain-based Moussa Gholam squared off against Argentina’s Nicolás Nahuel Botelli. Known for his polished technique and controlled aggression, Gholam wasted zero time imposing himself. In the second round, he detonated a precise combination that sent Botelli crashing to the canvas, sealing a swift and emphatic knockout victory. The win solidifies Gholam as one of Europe’s most compelling prospects with a clear path toward bigger, more meaningful fights.

Varadero’s event not only crowned two regional champions, it also offered a showcase of international talent converging under the WBA banner. Erislandy and Lázaro reaffirmed Cuba’s longstanding reputation for producing refined, disciplined and mentally tough boxers, while Gholam proved that his ascent is real and that he’s ready for the next level.

Beyond the results, the evening underscored the crucial role of WBA regional titles in shaping careers—giving fighters visibility, rankings momentum, and opportunities that bridge the gap to world contention. For Cuban fans, it was a night of pride, celebration, and renewed belief, with two hometown fighters raising gold in front of their people and an international visitor making a statement of his own.

In the end, Varadero delivered a card that strengthens its place as a rising hub of Caribbean boxing and propels its protagonists toward higher-profile stages. With three quality matchups, the event captured the present and future of the regional circuit—a blend of skill, heart, and knockout firepower that made for an unforgettable night.