Waseem and Mimoune Crowned WBA Gold Champions – World Boxing Association

Lahore, Pakistan, delivered a high-stakes night of action with two WBA Gold titles up for grabs, a card packed with intensity and meaningful outcomes for the men involved.

In the bantamweight division (118 lbs), local star Muhammad Waseem (15-2, 10 KOs) battled his way to a unanimous decision over veteran Thai contender Jakrawut Majungoen (50-8-2, 29 KOs), with scores of 115-110, 114-111 and 114-111. The fight was chaotic from the opening bell: Waseem hit the canvas twice in the first round and again in the fifth, a disastrous start that threatened to sink his championship hopes. But the Pakistani standout showed grit, composure and championship resolve, clawing his way back behind sharp technique and blistering hand speed as the rounds wore on.

His ability to dictate the pace and land the cleaner, more accurate shots allowed him to storm back and win over the judges in what becomes one of the toughest outings of his career. With the victory, Waseem retained his WBA Gold bantamweight title and strengthened his standing as one of Asia’s premier boxing figures.

In the co-main event, competing for the WBA Gold super lightweight crown (140 lbs), France’s Mohamed Mimoune (25-5, 4 KOs) handed previously unbeaten Moroccan Tarik Zaina (12-1, 7 KOs) his first professional loss via unanimous decision, earning tallies of 115-113, 116-112 and 115-113. It was a close, tactical affair: Zaina tried to seize control with pressure and youthful aggression, while Mimoune leaned on veteran savvy, distance management and timing. The Frenchman owned the key moments, blunting Zaina’s rushes and closing rounds with efficiency to secure a valuable win on neutral ground.

The card in Pakistan not only reaffirmed Waseem’s status as a national and international standout, but also pushed Mimoune back into relevance in the hunt for major titles. The results showcased the role of WBA Gold straps as stepping stones toward world-level opportunities and further underscored Asia’s rise as a hub for top-tier boxing events.