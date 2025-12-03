MIC'D UP: “I'm Going To Chin You!” – Explosive Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington Face Off | Matchroom





An exclusive listen into the full Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington Face Off from their launch presser heading into their blockbuster Feb 21 rematch!

#WoodWarrington2 #FaceOff #MicdUp

