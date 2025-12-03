Home / Boxing Videos / Mosley uses reach to break down opponents

Mosley uses reach to break down opponents

Long jab. Big right hand. Sneaky power. #ShaneMosleyJr may have the ingredients to steal Ramos’ WBC Middleweight championship aspirations.

Find out who will be 🤴. Order #RamosMosley on Prime Video now: https://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPV

