Why Didn't Tank Get Penalized For Taking A Knee… And Then Duck The Rematch?





Watch the Full Episode – https://youtu.be/0TvM-HmoB_U

Lamont Roach breaks down the controversial moment when Gervonta Tank Davis took a voluntary knee that wasn’t called a knockdown, then explains why Tank avoided the rematch and chose Jake Paul instead. Andre Ward gets the full story on the Tank drama, Shakur Stevenson falling through, and what DMV fans are saying about it all.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Follow Andre Berto – https://www.instagram.com/andreberto/

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions