Home / Boxing Videos / Hand down – Man down. Jesus Ramos Jr makes you pay

Hand down – Man down. Jesus Ramos Jr makes you pay

Premier Boxing Champions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Hand down ➡️ Man down.

#JesusRamosJr and #ShaneMosleyJr fight for the interim WBC middleweight 👑 this Saturday on @PrimeVideo. Order now: https://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPV

#RamosMosley

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Lamont Roach is going to show all the tools in his toolbox this weekend vs. Pitbull 🛠️ #RoachCruz

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved