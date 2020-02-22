WBC Champion Deontay Wilder Announces First “Fight For Peace”

World Boxing Council Heavyweight Champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder is pleased to announce that his rematch with Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury headlining the historic, mega PPV event this Saturday, Feb. 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena will be his first "Fight for Peace'' under Pontifex Foundation Scholas Ocurrentes.

Wilder has authorized his company BombZquad Promotions and co-promoter TGB Promotions to donate $1 of each Wilder vs. Fury II ticket sold to be donated to Scholas Ocurentes.

"It's an honor to be appointed by Pope Francis as boxing's Peace Ambassador," said Wilder. "I'm excited that Wilder vs. Fury II will be the first boxing match under the program and I'm happy to be able to touch the lives of so many people around the world as the WBC heavyweight champion. I want to use my position to have a positive influence on the lives of people and especially children because they represent the best the future has to offer.''

Scholas Ocurrentes is a non-religious foundation, which was created by Pope Francis (Jorge Bergolio) while he was serving as archbishop of Argentina 30 years ago. The primary goal of Scholas Ocurrentes is to promote educational programs for children through art, sports and technology, while building bridges for peace through inclusion and integration.

Pope Francis named Wilder the Ambassador For World Peace Through Sports during a private audience at the Vatican in Rome on Dec. 13, 2019.

The WBC has the honor of being in charge of the boxing program under Scholas through its BoxVal (Boxing with Values) Program, which uses boxing to highlight the importance of fair play and brotherhood.

The "Fight For Peace'' program is a call to action for all members of the worldwide boxing community to join Scholas and Pope Francis in their humanitarian efforts. All are welcomed to join.