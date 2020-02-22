Undefeated Prospect Kendo “Tremendo” Training Camp Quotes:

Undefeated super lightweight Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-0, 8 KOs) has been in training camp since the beginning of this year in Boxers & Brawlers gym in his San Antonio hometown to prepare for his February 28th fight against North American Boxing Organization (NABO) champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0-1, 12 KOs) airing live on Boxeo Telemundo, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT, from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

Alamo vs. Castaneda is co-promoted by All-Star Boxing, which promotes Alamo and the event, and Castaneda’s promoter, Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions.

“This is the biggest fight of Kendo’s career to date,” CEO & Co-Founder Keith Veltre said. “He is the type fighter who doesn’t back down from anyone and knows what it takes to get the win. Kendo trains hard and we are fully confident that he will come home with the win.”

The 26-year-old Castaneda, who is ranked No. 15 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), will take on WBO No. 8-rated Alamo, the defending NABO super lightweight champion, in the 10-round main event.

Castaneda captured the vacant North American Boxing Association (NABA) crown a year ago, taking a 10-round decision from previously undefeated Gilbert Venegas, Jr. (10-0), and followed that with an impressive 10-round unanimous decision over Dominican veteran Eudy Berbardo (24-3).

Last October in Reno, Nevada, Castaneda stopped Stan Martyniouk (20-3) in the sixth round, after which he was installed by the World Boxing Organization as its No. 15 rated super lightweight in the world.

WBO No. 8 ranked Alamo, fighting out of Puerto Rico, is coming off the lone blemish on either fighter’s pro record, a draw with Antonio Moran (24-4-1).

Alamo, 24, is the former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World and FECARBOX super lightweight champion, who has made three successful NABO title defenses.

Quotes from Kendo Castaneda:

Training Camp: “Everything here has been good. I’m ready to rock and get back in the ring. I’ll have no trouble making weight for this fight. My sparring partners are local guys, some pros, and other amateurs. I like helping up-and-coming fighters who want to turn pro. They have natural speed at 18, 19 years old, but their strength hasn’t fully developed, yet. They learn and I get good work. My No. 1 sparring partner, Limon, has had more than 100 amateur fights. His style is similar to Alamo’s. He’s tall and lengthy, but not as powerful as Alamo. He throws great jabs and boxes well, which will help me when I fight Alamo.

Yomar Alamo: “He fights off his back foot a lot. He likes to box and is a good counterpuncher. He’s undefeated but who knows how he wants to fight? I like razzle-dazzle and I’ll quickly learn what I’m in for.”

Fighting in Alamo’s backyard: “I’m not concerned about that at all. My first fight with RJJ Boxing was in Las Vegas against a local fighter, Chuy Gutierrez, and I won that fight. I don’t mind fighting in my opponent’s backyard and I’m getting used to it. My last fight was in Reno against a California fighter, who lived a lot closer to Reno than I do in San Antonio. And I fought a local fighter in New Hampshire, when I had a bare-knuckle fight.”

How do you envision this fight going: “Alamo will go into the fight thinking it’s going to be a boxing match, almost like an exhibition starting the fight. But I’m going to go in strong, like a street fight, banging him around. I’ll catch him with some surprises, throwing hard blows. In the third or fourth round, I’ll start boxing more. Then it’s going to be too much for him, and I’ll take him out in the eighth or ninth round.”

Bout importance: “I think I’ll possibly get a world championship eliminator fight with an impressive victory. I’m a rare, old-fashioned boxer.”

Prediction: “The referee will be announcing, ‘And the new NABO champion…..’