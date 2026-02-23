PBC Flashback: Plant vs. Feigenbutz

A homecoming for the ages as Caleb Plant tore Nashville down with one of the finest fistic performances of 2020.

PBC Flashback is a monthly series dedicated to celebrating some of the biggest moments in the rich history of Premier Boxing Champions. Each month, we take a deep dive into the archives to highlight a major bout that occurred during that same month in years past. From championship upsets to legendary wars, join us as we revisit the moments, the athletes, and the drama that have defined the PBC era.

In boxing, few things are as electric as a world champion returning to fight in front of their hometown crowd for the first time. In February 2020, Caleb Plant did exactly that. After winning the IBF Super Middleweight World Title in a gritty performance against Jose Uzcategui, Plant would bring the championship home to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, to face mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz.

Plant’s journey to the top is one of the most poignant stories in the sport, marked by personal loss and perseverance. This February night was a celebration of that journey. Plant, originally from nearby Ashland City, was making the second defense of his 168-pound title. His opponent, Germany’s Feigenbutz, arrived with a reputation as a “KO King.” Boasting a massive knockout ratio and a rugged, European pressure style, Feigenbutz was expected to provide a physical, dangerous test.

From the opening bell, it was clear Plant was operating on a different level. In short, he put on a masterclass. Operating behind a sharp jab and fast, hurtful combinations, Plant neutralized Feigenbutz’s power before the German could even get into range. Round by round, Plant slowly broke him down. The end came in the 10th round. Plant, sensing his opponent was fading, poured on a sustained barrage of unanswered power shots. Referee Malik Waleed had seen enough and stepped in to save the game but outmatched Feigenbutz from further punishment.

The win solidified Plant as a major star in the PBC stable and set the stage for his eventual massive unification clashes with the likes of Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez. This PBC Flashback reminds us that while boxing is a brutal business, it also provides moments of pure, communal joy. For one night in Nashville, Caleb Plant wasn’t just a world-class athlete; he was the local kid who conquered the world and brought the gold back home.

