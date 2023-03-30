Canelo held a public training session in San Diego  – World Boxing Association

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez appeared before the press for a public workout on Wednesday at his training facility in San Diego, California. The Mexican is preparing for the fight against John Ryder, in Guadalajara, on May 6, and the expectation is growing every day.

The fight will mark the return home of Alvarez, who has not fought there for several years. In addition, it will be in defense of the World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight belt and the WBC, WBO and IBF belts, a very special occasion for the Mexican’s career.

The 32-year-old fighter was joined by his trainer Eddy Reynoso for a training session that included gauntlets, sac, shadow, among other routines. An impressive number of photographers and journalists crowded the place to see the idol and talk to him about the fight and his current status as a boxer.

Alvarez comes into the fight highly motivated after overcoming injuries and also his defeat against Dmitry Bivol. The tapatío has 58 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws and 39 knockouts.



