Viviana Ruiz goes for the WBA Oceania title – World Boxing Association

In a new international presentation, the boxer from Bogota based in Australia, Viviana Ruiz, will appear this Friday, April 21 at the Royal International Convention Centre in the city of Bowen Hills, Queensland, Australia, to try to take over the World Boxing Association Oceania regional belt in the flyweight category against the Thai Khwunchit Khunya.

Ruiz had an active 2022 with five successful performances that keep her undefeated. Four of them were in her homeland and the last one was in Thailand against Phanit Yongyut, where Ruiz won by technical knockout in the second round. While Khwunchit Khunya had four bouts last year losing two and winning 2 after returning to the ring from a long break since 2017.

Ruiz will arrive this Friday in Thailand with 6 wins, 3 by knockout, and only 1 loss. In the other corner Khunya will do so with 4 wins, 1 fast definition, 13 setbacks and 1 draw.



