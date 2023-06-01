Shields and Cornejo met at press conference  – World Boxing Association

Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo stood face-to-face at the final press conference before their World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Detroit, Michigan.

Both fighters stood face to face at this event that gathered a large amount of press and talked about what they expect from this Saturday’s bout.

Champion Shields, who also holds the IBF, WBC and WBO belts, talked about her motivation to fight at home and defend her belts. She also highlighted the quality of her opponent, who was appointed at the last minute due to Hanna Gabriels’ doping problems.

For her part, Cornejo declared herself ready for this challenge and assured that she wants to come out with the world titles in her possession, since she has worked hard for that.

The official weigh-in for this bout will be on Friday. Both must mark 160 pounds on the scale and once they make the weight, they will be ready for this great showdown on U.S. soil.



