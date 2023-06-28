Home / Boxing News / Kollias shocked Langberg to become the new WBA Continental Europe champion – World Boxing Association

Greece’s Marios Kollias stunned Felix Langberg last weekend to take the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Europe heavyweight belt with a third round technical knockout. 

The bout held at the Stadthalle in Rostock, Germany, ended with a tremendous upset by the visiting fighter, who quickly finished the fight over Langberg to take the belt and his undefeated professional career. 

The 32 year old Greek achieved a very important victory for his career beacause it will help him get good opportunities and much more recognition in the world arena. 

Kollias’ record now stands at 11 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 9 knockouts, while Langberg now has 12 wins and 1 loss.



