Isaac Cruz, Adames-Williams & Canelo Returns

The hard-hitting lightweight contender is ready to assert himself among the upper crust, as he explains on this week’s episode.

Star lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz joins The PBC Podcast this week to discuss Gervonta Davis, the state of the 135-pound division and, of course, his upcoming showdown versus undefeated Giovanni Cabrera Saturday, July 29 on the Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View card, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal recap last Saturday’s PBC on SHOWTIME card, including Carlos’ Adames big win, and break down the return of Canelo Alvarez, what it all means and who his likely opponents are.

