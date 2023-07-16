Baumgardner redeemed herself against Linardatou and remains undisputed champ – World Boxing Association

Alycia Baumgardner retained her undisputed super featherweight championship by defeating Christina Linardatou and rematching her rivalry with the Greek fighter. The American won a unanimous decision Saturday night at the Masonic Temple in Detroit to remain the reigning champion of the division.

The judges’ scorecards were 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92 in a fight in which Baumgardner fought her heart out and earned an important victory for her career.

The World Boxing Association (WBA), WBC, WBO and IBF champion not only defended her titles but redeemed herself by defeating the only opponent she had lost to in her professional career.

Linardatou had defeated Baumgardner in 2018 by split decision and tried to repeat history but this time it was not enough for her to get the victory. However, the Dominican Republic-born fighter, who also holds Greek nationality, planted a tough fight to the champion and both put on a great show in Detroit.

With the win, Baumgardner improved her record to 15 wins, 1 loss and 7 knockouts, while Linardatou now has 14 wins, 3 losses and 6 knockouts.



