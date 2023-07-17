12 categories with a single champion  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association’s (WBA) World Title Reduction Plan has made significant progress toward having a single champion in 12 of the 17 available categories, while the others are moving forward to achieve the goal set by President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and the Championships Committee.

With 12 single champions and five remaining, the entity has continued to make decisions that contribute to achieving the goal. The minimum weight is one of those that has been working to achieve a single champion between Thamanoon Niyomtrong and Erick Rosa, so an bidding will be held on July 21 to make the fight before the end of the year.

In Heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will fight on August 26, whose winner will be the only champion the division of the pioneer organization.

Among the only champions of the organization are Kensjiro Teraji, light flyweight; Artem Dalakian, flyweight; Kazuto Ioka, super flyweight; Takuma Inoue, bantamweight; Marlon Tapales, super bantamweight; Leigh Wood, feather; Héctor García, super feather; Rolando Romero, super lightweight; Jermell Charlo, super welter; Erislandy Lara, middleweight; Dmitry Bivol, light heavyweight and Arsen Goulamirian cruiserweight.

Among the categories that remain to be resolved is the welterweight, whose process was paused due to the suspension of the fight between Vergil Ortiz and Eimantas Stanionis; however, it is expected that the Lithuanian can face the winner of Spence-Crawford in the near future to define the division. Moreover, the super middleweight will have Canelo facing Charlo, while confirmation is expected for David Morrell to make a voluntary defense of his belt.

Finally, the committee is working and waiting to make a decision at lightweight, which has Devin Haney as super champion and Gervonta Davis as champion.



