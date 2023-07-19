Teraji returns to the ring in September against Budler  – World Boxing Association

Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji will return to the ring on September 18 to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) junior flyweight championship and WBC belts against veteran Hekkie Budler at the Ariake Arena in Koto Ku, Japan.

On Wednesday, the official press conference for the event was held, which will also feature other figures such as Junto Nakatani and renowned boxer and kickboxing fighter Tenshin Nasukawa.

Teraji spoke to the press about his motivation to return to the ring and the great commitment he has against the former South African world champion, who is coming to try to make a surprise on Japanese soil.

The champion defeated Anthony Olascuaga in his last fight on April 8. Kenshiro showed a devastating version to finish a young and ambitious opponent by knockout and keep the belts in his possession.

Budler is in a good momentum as he has won three fights in a row. The African has been minimumweight and light flyweight champion in the past and is now looking to become world champion again. The 35-year-old fighter has defeated opponents such as Ryoichi Taguchi, Elwin Soto, among others, so experience will be a point in his favor.

Teraji has a record of 21 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts, while Budler has a record of 35 wins, 4 losses and 11 knockouts.



