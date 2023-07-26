Errol Spence and Terence Crawford have arrived in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

The two protagonists of one of the most striking fights in boxing in recent years will be facing each other this Saturday, July 29 at the majestic T-Mobile Arena. Both Errol Spence and Terence Crawford arrived this Tuesday in the city where the eagerly awaited fight will take place.

In the afternoon, the fighters arrived in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Harry Reid International Airport, accompanied by their team, trainers and family, where they were greeted by a large number of fans who were waiting for their arrival.

Terence Crawford

Experienced American Terence Crawford (39-0 / 30 KO), 35 years old, possesses a knockout power above 70%. In addition, he amasses an impressive streak of 10 consecutive knockout victories, most of them coming in the later rounds of the fight.

In recent years, he has had few fights, from 2020 to the present, he has only stepped into the ring three times. His last fight was last year, when he defeated Armenian David Avanesyan (29-4-1) by knockout in the sixth round.

Errol Spence

The 33-year-old welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr (28-0 / 22 KO), faces his third bout in four years. He has two knockout victories and three unanimous decision wins in his five most recent bouts.

The last time he stepped into the ring was in March of last year, when he defeated Cuban Yordenis Ugas (27-4) by knockout in the tenth round.



