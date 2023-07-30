Crawford hit the table against Spence – World Boxing Association

One of the most expected fights of the year featured a showdown between the two best welterweights of the moment with a reserved prognosis by the specialists. The T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, witnessed a great performance of Terence Crawford, who won the undisputed title of the category with a technical knockout in 10 rounds over Errol Spence.

The parity that was expected amidst the great atmosphere in “Sin City” was broken by the superiority of the Omaha native, who snatched the World Boxing Association (WBA), WBC and IBF belts from Spence and joined them to the WBO belt already in his possession.

Crawford controlled the fight from the start with good scrolling on the ring and easily counterattacking his opponent to land the first knockdown in the second round. In total, Crawford knocked down Spence three times with the two knockdowns he landed in the seventh round. At the end, the referee intervened in the tenth round and stopped the action.

Crawford came to 40 wins in his career and professional career and this was the 31st knockout for him. For his part, Spence left his balance in 28 triumph, 1 defeat and 22 nocauts.



