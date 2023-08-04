Harper to defend against Braekhus – World Boxing Association

This ladies’ bout offers a great attraction as a back-up to Wood vs Warrington on October 7 at the Sheffield Arena in Yorkshire, United Kingdom. There, the World Boxing Association Super Welterweight champion, Terri Harper, will seek to defend for the second time against Cecilia Braekhus.

Different generations will put their talent in the ring. The 26-year-old British Terri Harper continues to sow courage in a professional career that began in 2017 and had everything: she knows glories, defeats, tough fights and high-ranking rivals. And so does the opponent she will have in October. In addition to being the first woman to be undisputed in the four-organism era, she has also tasted the challenges of the sport to overcome herself.

The two would have faced each other by the end of May, but a bad flu prevented “The First Lady” Braekhus from showing up. Harper then made her first mandatory defense with Croatian Ivana Habazin, whom she defeated unanimously after 10 rounds.

Now, the owner of the black and gold belt will have the awaited defense against the mythical 41-year-old Colombian-Norwegian boxer who has only 2 defeats among the 39 fights she has fought since her debut in 2007.

Braekhus’ last performance was on December 17, 2022 with a victory over Argentina’s Marisa Portillo. And she will arrive in the United Kingdom with the ambition of reigning again with the possibility of not only taking the WBA crown from Harper but also winning the vacant WBO.

A vibrant challenge for women’s boxing where two warriors embrace the desire to extend the lines of their golden histories.



