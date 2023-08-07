Linares vs. Catterall for the Intercontinental belt – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental super lightweight champion Jack Catterall will face former Venezuelan world champion Jorge Linares on October 21 at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

The “Gato Catterall, will defend for the first time the title he won this year against the Irish, Darragh Foley (22-5) by unanimous decision.

Catterall (27-1 / 13 KO), 30 years old, has a knockout power below 50% and accumulates in his five most recent fights, four wins and a tough loss to his compatriot, Josh Taylor (19-1) by split decision.

Meanwhile, Jorge Linares will face his first fight of the year. It is worth remembering that the last time he saw action was at the end of 2022, when he lost by unanimous decision to Armenian Zhora Hamazaryan (14-3).

Linares (47-8 / 29 KO) at 37 years of age, has a knockout power above 50% and accumulates three defeats, all in Russia, and two victories in his five most recent fights.

In the final stretch of his career, Jorge returned to the United States, where he has been seen in an interesting physical condition, showing signs of being motivated to close his career on a high note.



