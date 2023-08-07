Home / Boxing News / Meza defeated Fernandez and is new Fedelatin WBA champion  – World Boxing Association

Jennifer Meza became the Fedelatin light minimumweight champion by defeating Yoselin Fernandez this Saturday night by unanimous decision during their bout held at the FAB stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

It was a historic fight for boxing in this country since it is the first regional title of the category to be held in Argentina. Meza won by unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91 in a good women’s bout that featured good exchanges and good action. 

The Argentinian reached her fourth consecutive victory and winning the regional title helps her to keep moving up in her career. It is clear that she wants to become world champion and for that she will have to keep working hard and facing quality opponents. 

The Olivos native’s record now stands at 8 wins and 3 losses, with 3 knockouts, while her Venezuelan opponent dropped her record to 12 wins, 4 losses and 6 knockouts.



