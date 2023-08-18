Canelo Alvarez had the second face-to-face with Jermell Charlo in Los Angeles  – World Boxing Association

This Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, the two boxing stars, the super middleweight champion, Saúl Canelo Álvarez, and the undisputed middleweight champion, Jermell Charlo, held a press conference in the city of Los Angeles.

It is worth remembering that the striking duel will take place next Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arenas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mexican champion, accompanied by his trainer, Eddy Reynoso, talked about his last two fights and accepted that he did not have his best performance on the ring. However, he promised his fans that this fight will be different.

Let’s see if it’s true that I’ve lost a step. We’ll see. I understand what people said and I agree. I didn’t give my best in my last two fights, but I know why and I’m ready for this fight. You are going to see something different”, said Canelo.

Meanwhile, the American Charlo, together with his coach, Derrick James, said he feels ready for this important challenge of his career. In addition, he emphasized that it will be the opportunity for the whole world to see his skills inside the ring.

After September 30, people will appreciate my skills and what I have been doing for so long, since I was a kid. With every fight, I come to put on a show and I am dangerous throughout the fight. I want to be known as great,” added Jermell.

After these media days, both Canelo and Charlo will return to their respective preparation camps.



