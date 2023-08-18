Chirkov vs. Peréz in Russia – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Russian fighter Ivan Chirkov will return to the ring to face experienced Venezuelan Edixon Peréz on Friday, September 8 at the Traktor Sport Palace in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

The fight, scheduled as part of the preliminary card of the boxing event to be held on Russian soil, is scheduled for eight rounds at featherweight.

The 27-year-old Russian boxer, Ivan Chirkov, will face his second fight of 2023. Last May he defeated his compatriot Bislan Bekukh (5-4) by knockout in the fifth round of the six-round bout.

Chirkov (10-0 / 2 KO) despite the fact that punching is not his best tool, his last two fights have ended by knockout, for a knockout percentage of 20%. Likewise, the rest of his wins have come by unanimous decision.

The native of Yemanzhelinka, Russia, will undoubtedly face the toughest opponent so far in his career, due to the Venezuelan’s background and experience in the ring. However, the Eurasian has recently fought more rounds and has a physical condition to highlight.

The native of Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Edixon Perez, will fight for the third time this year. In March, he defeated his compatriot, Angel Guedez (5-2 / 3 KO) by knockout in the second round. Later, in the recent month of July, he drew in a very even fight against the Chilean, Jose Velasquez (27-8-1 / 21 KO).

Perez (27-8-1 / 21 KO) 31 years old, will return to action on Russian soil, after losing in his only visit to the undefeated local, Yevgeniy Pavlov (10-0) by unanimous decision.

The Venezuelan has a knockout power above 50% and accumulates three wins, two of them by knockout, one draw and one loss in his five most recent bouts.



