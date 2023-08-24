Home / Boxing News / Canelo Alvarez Plans To Make A Statement

Canelo Alvarez Plans To Make A Statement

The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion joins the show to discuss his mega-fight versus fellow Undisputed Champion Jermell Charlo Saturday, September 30 in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Undisputed Kings Collide September 30 on SHOWTIME PPV

Future Hall of Famer and Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. The Mexican superstar discusses his upcoming mega-fight versus Undisputed Junior Middleweight World Champion Jermell Charlo Saturday, September 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT). Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal look back at the Canelo-Charlo press tour and, in this week’s Toe to Toe, analyze what will be the big factors heading into the September 30 showdown. 

The PBC Podcast is a weekly boxing show featuring timely analysis and interviews with the sport’s biggest figures. The show is published every Wednesday on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets. Alternatively, listeners can find The PBC Podcast on the PBC website at www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast.




