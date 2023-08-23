IBA Night of Champions in Russia  – World Boxing Association

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has confirmed the boxing card, where the world’s top amateur boxing stars will be in action. The event, prior to the International Boxing Day, will be held next Saturday, August 26, in the city of Serpukhov, Russia.

The President of the IBA, Umar Kremlev, said he was looking forward to witnessing this kind of unique events being developed by the IBA, aiming to support the growth of boxing in the world.

Serpukhov will become the capital of international boxing with a spectacular atmosphere and uncompromising bouts. This is a magnificent event to precede International Boxing Day, when we come together and celebrate the impact of our discipline beyond just a sport,” said Kremlev.

Interim Secretary General and CEO of the IBA, Chris Roberts, commented on the exponential growth of the organization. He also emphasized that these types of bouts, such as the one to be held this weekend, make clear the talent, scope and capacity that the IBA possesses.

The main event of the evening will feature five-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Cuban Julio La Cruz, who will be facing two-time world champion, Russian Muslim Gadzhi Magomedov. The Caribbean heavyweight has beaten him in the two previous occasions they have met.

The rest of the card

Egor Nazarov (Russia) vs Shohrukh Khiyanov (Tadjikistan) / 67kg

Stanislav Vasilev (Russia) vs Muzaffar Rasulov (Uzbekistan) / 70kg

Pavel Fedorov (Serbia) vs James Chereji (Romania) / 63,5kg

Odiljon Aslonov (Uzbekistan) vs Shadiri Musa Bwogi (Uganda) / 75kg

Bakhodur Usmonov (Tajikistan) vs Luis Arcon (Venezuela) / 63,5 kg

Mark Petrovskii (Russia) vs Julio Castillo (Ecuador) / +92kg

Vsevolod Shumkov (Russia) vs Lázaro Álvarez (Cuba) / 63,5 kg

Khariton Agrba (Russia) vs Xolisani Ndongeni (RSA) / 67kg

Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (Russia) vs Julio La Cruz (Cuba) / 92kg.



