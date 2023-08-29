Gadzhimagomedov beat La Cruz at the IBA Night of Champions  – World Boxing Association

This Saturday was held the International Boxing Association (IBA) boxing evening, called “Night of Champions”, in which nine fights of five rounds were disputed in the city of Serpukhov, Russia.

It should be noted that the event also served to celebrate August 27, International Boxing Day, as explained by the President of the highest amateur boxing organization, Umar Kremlev.

Serpukhov will become the capital of international boxing with a spectacular atmosphere and uncompromising fights. This is a magnificent event to precede the International Boxing Day, when we unite and celebrate the impact of our discipline beyond a simple sport ̈. commented the Russian leader.

In the main event of the evening, two-time IBA world champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov won by unanimous decision over two-time Olympic champion Julio La Cruz, in a fight of great intensity and constant exchanges, which at many moments did not have a clear dominator but the judges saw a slight victory for the local fighter.

The co-main event of the Eurasian night was won unanimously by the Russian world champion, Mark Petrovskii against the world medalist, Ecuadorian Julio Castillo. A fight with a very even start, where both fighters had outstanding moments, but the European closed the fight better to win.

Among the most interesting fights of the night was the dominant victory of the Cuban, Lazaro Alvarez, by unanimous decision against the local, Vsevolod Shumkov. The Caribbean fighter gave his opponent a heavy punishment, causing a bruise under his right eye. However, the young Russian held on until the judges’ scorecards.

Tajikistan-born boxer Bakhodur Usmonov also won by unanimous decision over Venezuelan Luis Arcon. In a very disputed duel, but the constant combinations and good walk of the Asian were fundamental to get the victory.



