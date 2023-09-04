Ceballo vs. Leon in New York  – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican boxer Brian Ceballo will return to the ring for the third time this year to face Venezuelan fighter Erick Leon on Thursday, September 14.

The eight round welterweight bout will be the main event of the card to be held at Sony Hall in New York City. It will also be broadcast live on the Boxinginsider.com platform.

The 28-year-old American, Brian Ceballo, will return to action again in 2023, earlier this year he defeated the Argentinean Luis Alberto Veron (20-6-2) by unanimous decision.

Later on, he won again against Canadian Mitch Louis-Charle (7-4-2) by a unanimous decision. It should be noted that his last two victories have been in the same Sony Hall in New York.

Ceballo (15-1 / 7 KO) accumulates a knockout percentage slightly below 50%. Likewise, in his five most recent bouts, he has four wins, only one by knockout and one loss by majority decision at the end of 2022 against his compatriot, Nicklaus Flaz (11-2).

The fighter born in Valencia, Venezuela, Erick Anthony Leon, will return from inactivity after almost two years without seeing action. The last time he stepped into the ring was at the end of 2021, where he defeated Mexican, Carlos Encinas (4-11-4) by unanimous decision.

Leon (16-1-1 / 13 KO) has a knockout power above 80%. He has four wins, two of them by knockout before going past the fifth round and a draw against Gerardo Martinez Dominguez (7-10-3).



