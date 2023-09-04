Home / Boxing News / Azim dominates Faniian and remains WBA Continental champion  – World Boxing Association

Azim dominates Faniian and remains WBA Continental champion  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 2 hours ago Boxing News

Adam Azim retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental super lightweight belt by defeating Aram Faniian by unanimous decision last weekend at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. 

Azim had a good performance and won a unanimous decision with cards of 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92, which are evidence of the great dominance he showed throughout the 10 rounds despite having an insistent opponent in front of him who tried to look for the fight at all times. 

Azim, 21, has begun to make a name for himself in the division and has been slowly adding good victories to continue his career climb. The Berkshire native got to defend his belt for the first time and against an experienced opponent.

Faniian, a 26-year-old Ukrainian native, tried to put pressure on Azim at all times but was outclassed nonetheless. However, he put on a competitive fight and showed his grit in the ring. 

Azim’s record stood at 9 wins, no losses and 6 knockouts, while Faniian now has a record of 23 wins, 2 losses and 5 knockouts.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Following a court settlement, Mahmoud Charr returns as regular champion – World Boxing Association

Following a court settlement, Mahmoud Charr returns as regular champion – World Boxing Association

As part of a court settlement, the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has reinstated …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved