Azim dominates Faniian and remains WBA Continental champion  – World Boxing Association

Adam Azim retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental super lightweight belt by defeating Aram Faniian by unanimous decision last weekend at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Azim had a good performance and won a unanimous decision with cards of 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92, which are evidence of the great dominance he showed throughout the 10 rounds despite having an insistent opponent in front of him who tried to look for the fight at all times.

Azim, 21, has begun to make a name for himself in the division and has been slowly adding good victories to continue his career climb. The Berkshire native got to defend his belt for the first time and against an experienced opponent.

Faniian, a 26-year-old Ukrainian native, tried to put pressure on Azim at all times but was outclassed nonetheless. However, he put on a competitive fight and showed his grit in the ring.

Azim’s record stood at 9 wins, no losses and 6 knockouts, while Faniian now has a record of 23 wins, 2 losses and 5 knockouts.



