The return of Carlos Lamela in an electrifying event in Spain   – World Boxing Association

Next Saturday, September 16, the event to be held in Badia del Valles, Catalonia, under the organization of Team Solé Promotions, was confirmed, which will feature several local boxing stars and will give an important participation to amateur boxing with more than 10 bouts.

The Cuban Carlos Lamela, Light Heavyweight Spanish National Champion, will be fighting the Argentinean Camilo Castagno.

Lamela (6-3 / 3 KO), 30 years old, won the national title in his last fight, in June, defeating the Spanish Adam Trenado (9-5) by knockout in the first round. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Castagno (2-3 / 1 KO) will be looking for her second consecutive victory in Spain, after winning by majority decision in May against Azdine Ajour (4-3).

Experienced 34-year-old Spanish fighter Natali Francesca (4-2) will face Italian Cristina Garganese (5-6 / 1 KO). The local fighter has just lost the European title fight against Sheila Martinez (5-3) by majority decision in May. On the other hand, the Italian fighter defeated her compatriot, Inglesa Cuomo (1-2) at the beginning of the year.

Another interesting bout will be the return to the ring of the undefeated 24-year-old Spanish fighter, Ayoub Zakari (4-0 / 1 KO), who last saw action in Malaga, where he drew against the Frenchman, Wahid Hambli (1-0-1 / 1 KO). He will be facing the Argentinean debutant, Ezequiel Ortiz, the South American has championships in K1 and MMA.

European card draws the attention of the world for promoting the emerging talent of Spanish and Latin American professional boxing. In addition, to give a crucial participation to young boxers.



