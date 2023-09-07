Yordenis Ugas Returns, Gervonta Davis & More

The former welterweight world champion is rejuvenated as he prepares to face Mario Barrios Saturday, September 30 in Las Vegas on the Canelo-Charlo PPV card.

Former WBA welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas joins The PBC Podcast this week to discuss his upcoming battle versus the hard-hitting Mario Barrios Saturday, September 30, on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Pay-Per-View card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ugas also gives his take on that compelling main event, looks back at Spence-Crawford and more. Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal go Toe to Toe over future opponents for undefeated, three-division world champion and boxing superstar, Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

