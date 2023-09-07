Home / Boxing News / Yordenis Ugas Returns, Gervonta Davis & More

Yordenis Ugas Returns, Gervonta Davis & More

The former welterweight world champion is rejuvenated as he prepares to face Mario Barrios Saturday, September 30 in Las Vegas on the Canelo-Charlo PPV card.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Undisputed Kings Collide September 30 on SHOWTIME PPV

Former WBA welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas joins The PBC Podcast this week to discuss his upcoming battle versus the hard-hitting Mario Barrios Saturday, September 30, on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Pay-Per-View card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ugas also gives his take on that compelling main event, looks back at Spence-Crawford and more. Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal go Toe to Toe over future opponents for undefeated, three-division world champion and boxing superstar, Gervonta “Tank” Davis. 

For a closer look at Yordenis Ugas, check out his fighter page. 

The PBC Podcast is a weekly boxing show featuring timely analysis and interviews with the sport’s biggest figures. The show is published every Wednesday on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets. Alternatively, listeners can find The PBC Podcast on the PBC website at www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast.




