“Camarón” Zepeda is already in Los Angeles  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas lightweight champion, William Zepeda, arrived in California for his fight against Mercito Gesta this Saturday in defense of his regional belt.

The Mexican will face a big test in his career in the ring of the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles County, where he intends to defeat a veteran and former world title challenger to take another step in his ascent.

Zepeda arrived with his trainer Jay Najar from his native country to complete the last promotional activities of the week and finalize details for the fight. The 26-year-old boxer is one of the best young fighters in the category and wants to prove it once again this weekend.

On Friday will be the weigh-in ceremony and both Zepeda and Gesta must mark 135 pounds on the scales to be cleared for the fight.



