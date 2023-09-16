WBA mourns the passing of Diego Arrua  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) regrets the death of Argentinean trainer Diego Arrúa this Friday, in Tijuana, Mexico, at the age of 58.

The South American, trainer and husband of Sabrina Perez, collapsed after his pupil’s fight against Skye Nicholson and was taken to a local hospital. Minutes later it was learned that he had died of heart problems.

A great boxing man and an excellent professional who worked most of his life in this sport. The moment left a great sadness in the boxing world and a dramatic scene in a great event such as the one that took place in Mexico.

The WBA sends its condolences to Arrua’s family and friends, as well as Sabrina Perez herself, in these difficult moments. Peace to his soul.



