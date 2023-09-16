Cardenas knocked out Pedroza and is new WBA Continental Latin America champion  – World Boxing Association

Ramón Cárdenas struck an authoritative blow and knocked out Rafael Pedroza in two rounds on Friday night to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America belt at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, in San Antonio, Texas.

Cardenas had said he wanted to win a new WBA belt and he accomplished his goal in this opportunity by technically knocking out the Panamanian fighter in just two rounds, taking away his undefeated record.

The left hook was key for the American fighter of Mexican descent, who found Pedroza’s chin in an exchange and sent him to the canvas. Although his opponent got up and was aggressive in his attack, it was only seconds before Cardenas connected again with the same punch and this time the referee did not make the count.

The 27-year-old Cardenas looked strong and won his 23rd fight in his professional career, while he has barely lost one and has knocked out 12 opponents. Pedroza, meanwhile, left his record at 15 wins, 1 loss and 11 knockouts.



