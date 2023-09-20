Josber Perez is the new Venezuelan national champion  – World Boxing Association

An event of more than eight professional bouts marked the return of boxing to Caracas with Josber Perez as the protagonist on Saturday night. The native of Ocumare del Tuy won the super flyweight national belt (vacant), after defeating José Farfán by knockout in the fourth round.

The event was attended by the National Commissioner of Venezuelan Professional Boxing, Isaac Saavedra, who expressed his joy for the progressive growth of boxing in the country, and assured to remain committed to the welfare of the boxing family in Venezuela.

“This is a proof that when things are done right, the results are good. We have great athletes and very good promoters, who have my support to enhance boxing in the country. We are more and more sure that we are on the right path”, Saavedra assured.

The 28 year old fighter from Mirandino has extended his good moment in the ring with three consecutive victories. The resident of Los Teques, Venezuela, kept control of the center of the ring for most of the bout and walked forward at all times.

Peréz (20-3 / 18 KO) overcame in some moments of the fight to the complicated attacks of his compatriot, José Farfán (11-4), who showed himself tough with strong exchanges, but the wear would be too much and two minutes into the fourth round, he could not take it anymore and confirmed the technical knockout.

In the co-main event of the Caribbean night, Winston Diaz (8-4/ 6 KO) defeated Angel Fernandez (1-13) by knockout in the first round. Meanwhile, Sara Suarez (3-0-2) extended her undefeated record by beating Ligvelys Amaya (0-3).

Similarly, Yonny Calderones (11-0 / 9 KO) continues to maintain his perfect record by defeating Rafael Marquez (2-3-1) by a resounding unanimous decision. Meanwhile, in the light flyweight division, Jesus Laya (4-2-1) defeated Jodwine Velasquez (2-2-1) by knockout in the fourth round.



