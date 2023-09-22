Home / Boxing News / WBA Future of Colombian Boxing returns to Cuadrilátero Elite  – World Boxing Association

WBA Future of Colombian Boxing returns to Cuadrilátero Elite  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 16 mins ago Boxing News

This Saturday a new edition of the Future of Colombian Boxing will take place with many of the young talent of the country in action and the event will be held at the Cuadrilátero Elite Gym in Barranquilla.

As usual, a significant number of amateur fights will be combined with professional fights to provide opportunities for local talent and develop them in this event organized by Alberto Agamez Producciones. 

In the welterweight division, Juan Carlos Ubarnes will face Venezuelan Jefferson Varela in an eight round bout, while super lightweight prospect Carlos Utria will make his second appearance in this program against undefeated Venezuelan Santiago Ochoa. 

The event will start at 2:00 p.m. local time and will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the pioneer organization: World Boxing Association.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Eddy Gazo, second Nicaraguan world champion dies – World Boxing Association

Eddy Gazo, second Nicaraguan world champion dies – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the passing of former Nicaraguan world champion Eddy Gazo …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved