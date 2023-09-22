WBA Future of Colombian Boxing returns to Cuadrilátero Elite  – World Boxing Association

This Saturday a new edition of the Future of Colombian Boxing will take place with many of the young talent of the country in action and the event will be held at the Cuadrilátero Elite Gym in Barranquilla.

As usual, a significant number of amateur fights will be combined with professional fights to provide opportunities for local talent and develop them in this event organized by Alberto Agamez Producciones.

In the welterweight division, Juan Carlos Ubarnes will face Venezuelan Jefferson Varela in an eight round bout, while super lightweight prospect Carlos Utria will make his second appearance in this program against undefeated Venezuelan Santiago Ochoa.

The event will start at 2:00 p.m. local time and will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the pioneer organization: World Boxing Association.



