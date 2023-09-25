Jermell Charlo Receives a Houston Send-off Ahead of Canelo Clash

Undisputed Junior Middleweight World Champion and Houston-native Jermell Charlo received a hometown send-off on Saturday before he headed to Las Vegas to challenge Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez headlining a SHOWTIME PPV on September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jermell Charlo Received Houston Send-off (﻿Andrew Hemingway/SHOWTIME)

Charlo’s big day began with him holding a boxing clinic for the Stafford Boys & Girls Club as part of the day’s tailgating festivities at Cougar Alley before the University of Houston versus Sam Houston State University game that evening. During the game, Charlo was honored and acknowledged on the field in a formal presentation in front of the crowd at TDECU Stadium.

“Houston means so much to me and it’s extremely motivating to feel their support before I step into the biggest fight of my career,” said Charlo. “Me and my brother Jermall have been putting on for our city for so many years, and on Saturday, September 30 I know I’m gonna have Houston in my corner. I can’t wait to represent what this city is all about.”

Don’t wait! Order Canelo vs. Charlo on SHOWTIME PPV now and be ready for fight night on Saturday, September 30.