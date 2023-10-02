ZURDO-SMITH FIGHT WEEK STAR BOXING’S JOE SMITH JR. BACK FOR ‘HUGE’ RETURN

Las Vegas, NV (October 2, 2023) — On Saturday night live from the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada Golden Boy Promotions, and Joe DeGuardia‘s Star Boxing present a WBA title eliminator between two former world champions in Mexico’s Gilberto “Zurdo“ Ramirez (44-1 30KO’s) and Long Island’s Joe “Common Man” Smith Jr. (28-4 22KO’s).

The highly anticipated main event will be aired live on DAZN, as both former champions will go to battle for the first time as cruisweights in a very significant bout.

Also featured on the undercard are two of boxing rising prospects. Undefeated New Jersey, native Rajon “Picasso“ Chance (8-0-1 6KO’s) will scrap with undefeated Dominican Republic super featherweight, Orlando Zapata (13-0 9KO’s), in an 8-round bout.

Also, Schenectady (13-1 9KO’s), New York’s own Jahyae “Golden Child” Brown will take on Youngstown, Ohio, Victor Toney (7-2 6KO’s) in an 8-round Super welterweight bout.

Zurdo-Smith is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.